RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

IIT-Kanpur analyst accuses colleague of raping her on pretext of marriage

January 30, 2025  18:00
image
A tribal woman from Arunachal Pradesh working as an analyst at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has accused her colleague of raping her on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Thursday. 

An FIR has been lodged at Kalyanpur police station on the complaint of the 24-year-old woman. 

The IIT-Kanpur administration has also formed a six-member team to probe the matter. 

The woman belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community. 

She had been working at IIT-Kanpur on a cyber security project as an analyst for about a year, Kalyanpur assistant commissioner of police Abhishek Pandey said. 

She has alleged that her 25-year-old colleague, also an engineer, developed a relationship with her and raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, he added. 

The victim's medical examination was done on Wednesday and her statement was recorded before a woman magistrate on Thursday, deputy CP (west) Rajesh Kumar Singh said. 

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, a native of MP's Indore. 

He has not been arrested yet, the police said. 

IIT-Kanpur administration has also formed a six-member team to investigate the charges against the engineer, director Manindra Agarwal said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 15 tents gutted in Maha Kumbh area, no loss of life
LIVE! 15 tents gutted in Maha Kumbh area, no loss of life

Safety measures ramped up at Maha Kumbh post stampede
Safety measures ramped up at Maha Kumbh post stampede

Following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh that killed 30 people, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up security measures and crowd management efforts. Despite the tragedy, millions of devotees continue to flock to the religious...

Probe panel to visit Maha Kumbh stampede site tomorrow
Probe panel to visit Maha Kumbh stampede site tomorrow

A three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the Maha Kumbh stampede will visit the site on Friday. The commission, headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Harsh Kumar, has a month to...

Will Nirmalaji Be Generous To Bihar?
Will Nirmalaji Be Generous To Bihar?

If it was Andhra Pradesh last Budget, it's poll-bound Bihar that has now turned to Centre with a list of demands. How the NDA government is delivering on promises.

Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post
Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral election on Thursday, defeating the AAP-Congress alliance. Harpreet Kaur Babla of the BJP was elected as the new mayor, while the AAP-Congress alliance won the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances