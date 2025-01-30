IIT-Kanpur analyst accuses colleague of raping her on pretext of marriage





An FIR has been lodged at Kalyanpur police station on the complaint of the 24-year-old woman.





The IIT-Kanpur administration has also formed a six-member team to probe the matter.





The woman belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community.





She had been working at IIT-Kanpur on a cyber security project as an analyst for about a year, Kalyanpur assistant commissioner of police Abhishek Pandey said.





She has alleged that her 25-year-old colleague, also an engineer, developed a relationship with her and raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, he added.





The victim's medical examination was done on Wednesday and her statement was recorded before a woman magistrate on Thursday, deputy CP (west) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.





An FIR has been lodged against the accused, a native of MP's Indore.





He has not been arrested yet, the police said.





IIT-Kanpur administration has also formed a six-member team to investigate the charges against the engineer, director Manindra Agarwal said. -- PTI

