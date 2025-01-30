RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Guv faults CM Stalin for event at museum to honour Mahatma Gandhi

January 30, 2025  16:23
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM M K Stalin/File image
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM M K Stalin/File image
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for conducting events 'in a corner of a city museum,' to honour Mahatma Gandhi's memory and alleged that the Father of the Nation was opposed and mocked during his life time by the followers of Dravidian ideology. 

Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin paid floral tributes in Chennai to Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary on the premises of Gandhi Mandapam and Government Museum respectively. 

At the state secretariat, Stalin also administered a pledge against untouchability to mark Martyrs' Day, and state ministers, top officials and elected representatives took part in the event. 

In a post on 'X,' Ravi said: "Gandhi Mandapam is a grand memorial of the Father of the Nation built over a sprawling land adjacent to the Guindy National Park, Chennai by K Kamaraj in 1956. Does it make any sense to do Gandhi memorial events - his birthday and martyrdom day in a corner of a city museum?" 

"My repeated requests to the chief minister to accord due respect to the Father of the Nation and hold such events in a befitting manner at the Gandhi Mandapam met with stubborn refusal. During his life time Gandhi Ji was vigorously opposed and mocked by the followers of Dravidian ideology. But should he continued to be mocked at even today?" 

Gandhi Mandapam is on Sardar Patel Road near Raj Bhavan, Guindy and it is also close to Anna University and IIT-Madras campuses. 

Government Museum is at Egmore, on the other side of the city, and it is about 5 km from the Fort St George, that houses the secretariat. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US plane collision: Why did chopper disregard clearance
LIVE! US plane collision: Why did chopper disregard clearance

Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs
Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs

Several families continue their desperate search for their loved ones.

AAP rebel Maliwal dumps garbage outside Kejriwal's house
AAP rebel Maliwal dumps garbage outside Kejriwal's house

Scores of women holding placards that read "Muskuraiye, AAP Delhi Mein Hain" were seen near Kejriwal's 5 Ferozeshah Road residence.

Cong MP held in rape case in middle of press conference
Cong MP held in rape case in middle of press conference

An FIR was lodged against Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post
Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post

BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla was on Thursday elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation after defeating AAP candidate Prem Lata by a thin margin of just two votes.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances