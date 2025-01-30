Gold hits new peak of Rs 83,800





According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity edged up by Rs 50 to hit another fresh peak of Rs 83,800 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 83,750 per 10 grams on Wednesday.





Gold of 99.5 percent purity also advanced Rs 50 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 83,400 per 10 grams.





It had closed at Rs 83,350 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.





Additionally, silver rallied by Rs 1,150 to Rs 94,150 per kg from the previous market close of Rs 93,000 per kg.





Meanwhile, in futures trade, gold contracts for February delivery climbed Rs 575 or 0.72 per cent to hit a lifetime of Rs 80,855 per 10 grams.





For April contracts, the yellow metal advanced by Rs 541 or 0.67 per cent to hit a fresh peak of Rs 81,415 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange.





"Gold traded positively in MCX as participants positioned themselves against potential import duty hikes, following the 6 percent cut in the previous Budget.





"A significant divergence was observed between Comex and MCX, with domestic gold rallying 2.5 percent in the past week, while Comex gained only 0.50 percent," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.





Silver futures for March delivery surged by Rs 1,050 or 1.14 per cent to Rs 92,916 per kg from the previous close of Rs 91,866 per kg on Wednesday. -- PTI

