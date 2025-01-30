RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dogs seen playing with skull near MP medical college

January 30, 2025  13:36
A probe has been started after a video on social media showed two dogs playing with a skull near the hostel of a government-run medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Thursday. 

It was yet to be ascertained if it was a human skull, said a senior college official. "We learnt about dogs playing with a skull behind the hostel building on Wednesday," said Dr Navneet Saxena, dean of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital. 

"We can't say anything about the skull with certainty right now. It might or might not be a human skull, something picked up from the nearby lake. Or it could be one of the skulls the students of anatomy take home to study," he told PTI. 

An inquiry will throw light on the origin of the skull, he said, adding that the police were informed promptly. Inspector P K Sharma of Garha police station told PTI that a police personnel visited the hospital on Wednesday but could not find the skull seen in the video. Probe was on, he said. -- PTI
