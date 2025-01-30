RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

De Beers To Grow Forevermark Revenue To $100 Mn

January 30, 2025  10:04
image
De Beers Group will be expanding the presence of its retail subsidiary Forevermark with 15 retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai coming up in this calendar year.

Forevermark, which went through an internal restructuring and shifted focus from supplying loose diamonds to companies to a jewellery label in the country, will see eight new stores come up in New Delhi, with the first one opening in June this year.

"We plan to strengthen our retail by expanding Forevermark to 15 stores in 2025, and eventually growing to $100 million in revenue from 100 stores by 2030,' said Amit Pratihari, managing director at De Beers India at a select media conference.

The new stores will be a mix of company operated stores and through franchise partners.

Talking about the gems and jewellery market in India, Pratihari said it is currently valued at $85 billion and is projected to grow to anywhere between $120 billion and $140 billion by 2030. 

"Natural diamonds will make up more than 10 per cent of this market and will be valued at $17 billion by 2030," he added.  

India is the world's second largest diamond market, after the USA, with only a 10 per cent share in the overall gems and jewellery market. 

-- Akshara Srivastava/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Black Hawk that collided with plane was on training
LIVE! Black Hawk that collided with plane was on training

Passenger plane collides with army helicopter in US
Passenger plane collides with army helicopter in US

The plane, a PSA Airline Bombardier CRJ700, crashed in the Potomac River near the vicinity of Reagan National Airport, according to officials.

Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'

'If hundreds of VIPs are allowed to roam with passes and roads blocked for their movement, then that will cause trouble for the public and disrupt the Mela.'

UP CM issues fresh directives after Kumbh stampede
UP CM issues fresh directives after Kumbh stampede

Adityanath asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct a thorough review of the Maha Kumbh Mela arrangements on Thursday. "Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to...

'Punjab govt' car with cash, AAP pamphlets seized in Delhi
'Punjab govt' car with cash, AAP pamphlets seized in Delhi

The Punjab government dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi. The vehicle's number plate was forged and fake as it can be tracked to a different car not owned by the Punjab government, it said. The AAP, too, released...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances