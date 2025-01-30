RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Budget Session: President Murmu to address Parliament on Friday

January 30, 2025  17:41
President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday, marking the beginning of the Budget Session. 

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. 

Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Friday. 

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 4 in two phases. 

The first part of the Session will end on February 13 and the second phase will begin on March 10. -- PTI
