Bandra Worli Sea Link accident that killed four in 2023: Driver gets HC bail





A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav on January 28 also noted that driver Mohammed Sarfraz Mohammed Yusuf Shaikh (42) himself suffered serious injuries in the accident and is presently suffering from mental illness.





"Prima facie, even according to the prosecution, there is no malafide intention or any pre-meditated act on the part of the applicant (Shaikh) which can be gathered from the record," HC said while granting him bail on a bond of Rs 20,000.





It also directed him to surrender his driving licence for five years.





In his plea, Shaikh said he has been a driver for 15 years and had not met with any accident in the past.





Shaikh claimed he lost control of the car due to sudden loss of concentration as he felt giddy at the spur of the moment.





On November 9, 2023, Shaikh rammed the Innova car he was driving into several other cars at the Bandra Worli sea link toll.





Four persons in the Innova car lost their lives, while six others were injured. Shaikh was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving and other sections.





"There is no doubt the accident in question is a serious accident wherein four precious lives have been lost and some other persons have also been injured," HC said. -- PTI

