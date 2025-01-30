Avendus To Wind Down Hedge Fund





"After careful strategic review and with our investors' best interests in mind, we have taken steps to realign our offerings in the asset management space in keeping with evolving market dynamics. We have decided to wind down our hedge funds business and concentrate our efforts on expanding the aforementioned strategies within Avendus Asset Management," the statement said.





Avendus Capital had two funds, Avendus Absolute Return and Avendus Enhanced Return, under its hedge funds business. Holland is likely to exit the company by the end of February.





-- Sundar Sethuraman/Business Standard

Avendus Capital on Wednesday said it was shutting down its hedge funds business.Andrew Holland, who was heading the vertical, is moving out of the firm. Avendus Capital said while its products in structured credit, private equity and long-only public markets continue to garner significant investor interest, its hedge funds haven't seen as much traction.