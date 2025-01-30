AAP claims EC team at Punjab CM Mann's residence in Delhi for search





A team of the Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement.





An official outside Kapurthala House on Copernicus Marg in New Delhi told reporters that a complaint was received regarding "cash" being distributed from there.





The team was awaiting permission to conduct the search, he added.





Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a post on X hit out at the BJP, saying a team was at her Punjab counterpart's residence for "raid".





She alleged that people in the BJP were "openly" distributing money, shoes, slippers and bed sheets, but the police was unable to see that and reached an elected chief minister's residence for "raid".





A senior officer said that the Delhi police personnel were accompanying the Election Commission officials and members of the flying squad for protection.





The development comes a day after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number of the state was seized by the Delhi police.





The Delhi police has registered a case after the vehicle parked near the Punjab Bhawan was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP. -- PTI

