65 lakh devotees arrive in Ayodhya from Kumbh Mela





By night, Ayodhya's streets were packed with devotees.





In view of the growing crowd, senior officials have started conducting inspections.





After taking holy dip on Mauni Amavasya in the Kumbh, devotees are heading to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan.





It is estimated that three lakh devotees visit the Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi daily. As a result, the temple's visiting hours have been extended to about 18 hours.





Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "Given the increasing number of devotees in the holy city, extensive arrangements have been made for their convenience. Holding areas have been created on Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, and Lucknow roads to manage the crowd. A large number of devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are arriving in Ayodhya for darshan," he said.





Additional Director General (Lucknow Zone) SB Shiradkar, Divisional Commissioner Dayal and Inspector General Praveen Kumar conducted a comprehensive inspection to evaluate the arrangements implemented by the administration for the convenience of the substantial influx of pilgrims.





The officials accompanied the pilgrims proceeding towards the Ram Temple for darshan, traversing from Naya Ghaat to the temple's main entry gate.





Observing the congregation along Ram Path, they scrutinised crucial points including Birla Dharmshala, Sringar Haat, Hanumangarhi tri-junction, Dant Dhawan Kund, Post Office tri-junction, and additional locations.





-- PTI

After taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh, the influx of devotees has begun to swell in Ayodhya as 65 lakh devotees arrived in the city in the last 96 hours till Thursday afternoon.