15 tents gutted in Maha Kumbh area, no loss of life





Chief fire officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said information about a fire was received this afternoon and the fire was extinguished immediately.





He said due to lack of road, fire engines had difficulty in reaching the spot.





However, the fire was completely extinguished and there was no loss of life or injury, he added.





Sharma said that according to the SDM, these tents were unauthorised.





"Fifteen tents were gutted in this fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated," he said. -- PTI

