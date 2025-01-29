RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


WB varsity probes videos showing female prof getting 'married' to student

January 29, 2025  20:27
Representational image
Viral videos of a senior female professor getting "married" to a student in the classroom at a state-run university in West Bengal triggered a furore, following which an inquiry was ordered on Wednesday, officials said.        

The professor, however, claimed that it was a drama that was part of her class.

The incident happened at the Psychology Department of the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) at Haringhata in Nadia district, they said.

The videos showed the professor, who was dressed like a bride, and a first-year student performing various rituals of a Hindu Bengali wedding, including 'sindoor daan' and 'mala bodol', in the classroom.

As the videos went viral, triggering criticism and outrage, the varsity formed a three-member inquiry panel and sought clarification from the professor, officials said.

The professor told the varsity authorities that it was a psycho-drama demonstration, which was part of her class, and not real, they said.        

The videos were taken for in-house documentation and were "leaked" to show the Psychology Department in a poor light, she claimed.

The professor was, however, asked to go on leave till the inquiry is concluded, officials said.

The inquiry is being conducted by a committee, comprising three female faculty members of other departments, they said.

MAKAUT's officiating vice-chancellor Tapas Chakraborty said, "The professor has explained that it was part of a demonstration on her subject. The videos were not for external circulation."

"She emphasised that there was no impropriety, no immoral conduct and it was purely an academic project. But, in the wake of the controversy and the videos going viral on social media, we have asked her to proceed on leave for the time being, till the committee submits its findings," he said.

The student has also been asked not to join classes till the probe is concluded, he added.

The professor could not be reached for comment.
