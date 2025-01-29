Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam





Food and accommodation arrangements were made for the devotees stranded in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a post on X.





Rewa city is located 130 km from Prayagraj in UP. Yadav said said crores of devotees from all over the country and abroad were reaching Prayagraj to take a holy bath there on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.





In view of the festival, elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border in Rewa district, he said. "Due to heavy crowd in Prayagraj, vehicles of thousands of devotees are stuck at the border under Chakghat police station in Rewa district today," the chief minister said. The MP government's police and administration officials were present at the spot, taking care of proper arrangements of the food and accommodation for all devotees there, he said.





"Along with this, a team of doctors has also been made available at the spot for health-related needs," the CM said.





Yadav appealed to the devotees to maintain patience and follow the administration's guidelines.





Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. MP CM Yadav is currently on a visit to Japan in connection with the Global Investors Summit scheduled later this month. -- PTI

Vehicles carrying thousands of devotees to Maha Kumbh were stuck on the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to huge crowd in Prayagraj, officials said.