RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam

January 29, 2025  14:52
Several people were injured in the stampede at the Kumbh Mela
Several people were injured in the stampede at the Kumbh Mela
Vehicles carrying thousands of devotees to Maha Kumbh were stuck on the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to huge crowd in Prayagraj, officials said. 

Food and accommodation arrangements were made for the devotees stranded in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a post on X. 

Rewa city is located 130 km from Prayagraj in UP. Yadav said said crores of devotees from all over the country and abroad were reaching Prayagraj to take a holy bath there on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

In view of the festival, elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border in Rewa district, he said. "Due to heavy crowd in Prayagraj, vehicles of thousands of devotees are stuck at the border under Chakghat police station in Rewa district today," the chief minister said. The MP government's police and administration officials were present at the spot, taking care of proper arrangements of the food and accommodation for all devotees there, he said. 

"Along with this, a team of doctors has also been made available at the spot for health-related needs," the CM said. 

Yadav appealed to the devotees to maintain patience and follow the administration's guidelines.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. MP CM Yadav is currently on a visit to Japan in connection with the Global Investors Summit scheduled later this month. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll
Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

LIVE! Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam
LIVE! Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam

Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India

Here is a list of some of such major tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years.

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances