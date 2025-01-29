RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sub-inspector from Bahraich dies on duty at Maha Kumbh

January 29, 2025  23:02
A Bahraich Police sub-inspector who was on duty near the Sangam banks at the Maha Kumbh died on Wednesday, with sources saying he complained of a stomachache and suddenly his health deteriorated.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari told reporters in the evening, "The Bahraich police received information that Sub-Inspector Anjani Rai, who was assigned duty at the Maha Kumbh, fell ill around 12:00 noon and passed away."

He said the family was informed immediately and they have reached Prayagraj.

Post-mortem and other formalities are being conducted, and the Bahraich Police is in coordination with Prayagraj authorities to ensure all necessary procedures are followed, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the deceased SI was about 49 years old.

A source in the Bahraich police said Rai reported for the day's duty at 8 am. 

He complained of a stomachache and was taken to a hospital where the doctors said he suffered a 'heart attack', according to the source.

The SI is a native of Ghazipur district and his family currently lives in Gorakhpur.

A police official said Rai joined the force in 1995 as a constable and had an illustrious career during which he served as station in-charge at 8-9 police stations.

During his time in Bahraich, he led the Hardi Police Station, Baundi Police Station, and Trinetra Cell.

He was recently posted at the Bahraich Police Lines and was assigned special duty at the Jhunsi Police Station during the Maha Kumbh.   -- PTI
