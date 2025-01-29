RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Situation at Prayagraj under control: Yogi

January 29, 2025  10:25
image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the stampede: "The situation in Prayagraj is under control. Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. 

"A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in. The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation. 

"The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akhaaras have humbly said that devotees should take holy dip first and once crowds reduce Akharas will proceed for the holy dip. There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumour. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area, devotees don't need to move towards Sangam nose only. 

"Devotees should take holy dip at the ghats nearest to them. We are ensuring proper medical treatment of the injured persons. The Railways have organised special trains from different stations of Prayagraj region to take devotees back to their respective destinations."
