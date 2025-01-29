RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1%

January 29, 2025  16:55
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in IT, capital goods and industrial stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 631.55 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 76,532.96. During the day, it jumped 698.32 points or 0.92 per cent to 76,599.73. The NSE Nifty soared 205.85 points or 0.90 per cent to 23,163.10. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Zomato jumped nearly 7 per cent. Tata Motors, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the other major gainers. In contrast, ITC Hotels, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints and ITC were among the laggards. -- PTI
LIVE! Haryana to file case against Kejriwal over Yamuna claim
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes
Hindu marriage sacrosanct, can't dissolve in a year: HC
SC seeks data of cases against men giving triple talaq
