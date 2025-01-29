Sensex jumps 631 points, settles at 76,532

Stock market benchmark index Sensex surged nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in IT, capital goods and industrial stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.





However, unabated selling by foreign investors ahead of the Union Budget kept market sentiment extremely cautious, traders said.





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 631.55 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 76,532.96.





During the day, it jumped 698.32 points or 0.92 per cent to 76,599.73.





As many as 2,978 stocks advanced while 1,011 declined and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE. -- PTI

