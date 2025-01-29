RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SC strikes down domicile-based reservations in PG medical admissions

January 29, 2025  17:23
image
In a far-reaching judgment on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that domicile-based reservations in postgraduate (PG) medical courses are impermissible and declared them unconstitutional for violating Article 14 of the Constitution.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and SVN Bhatti said that state quota seats must be filled based on merit in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

The top court held that providing domicile residence-based reservations for admission to PG medical courses within the state quota is constitutionally impermissible. It stated, "Residence-based reservation in PG medical courses is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution."

"We are all domiciles in the territory of India. There is nothing like a provincial or state domicile. There is only one domicile. We are all residents of India. We have the right to choose residence anywhere in India and to carry out trade and profession anywhere in the country. The Constitution also gives us the right to choose admission in educational institutions across India," said the top court while delivering the judgment. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana to file case against Kejriwal over Yamuna claim
LIVE! Haryana to file case against Kejriwal over Yamuna claim

Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'

A stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday morning resulted in several deaths and injuries as devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Eyewitness accounts describe a sudden surge of pilgrims,...

Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes
Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes

The Amrit snan was originally scheduled in the early hours of the day but was postponed following the stampede.

Hindu marriage sacrosanct, can't dissolve in a year: HC
Hindu marriage sacrosanct, can't dissolve in a year: HC

The Allahabad high court has observed that marriage between two Hindus is sacrosanct and it cannot be dissolved within one year of marriage unless there is exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity as provided under the Hindu...

SC seeks data of cases against men giving triple talaq
SC seeks data of cases against men giving triple talaq

Instant 'triple talaq', also known as 'talaq-e-biddat', is an instant divorce whereby a Muslim man can legally divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' three times in one go.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances