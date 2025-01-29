RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


R-Day celebrations end with Beating Retreat ceremony

January 29, 2025  19:55
The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marked the end of Republic Day celebrations, saw a synchronised performance by the personnel of three armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces, as they played and marched to foot-tapping Indian tunes.

People remained glued to the appealing ceremony held with traditional grandeur.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the traditional buggy, an open six-horse carriage, at Vijay Chowk at the foot of Raisina Hill.

The ceremony began with the massed band's 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' tune, followed by captivating tunes such as 'Amar Bharati', 'Indradhanush', 'Jai Janam Bhumi', 'Nati in Himalayan Valley', 'Ganga Jamuna' and 'Veer Siachen' by the Pipes & Drums band.

The CAPF bands played 'Vijay Bharat', 'Rajasthan Troops', 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' and 'Bharat ke Jawan'.

The IAF band played 'Galaxy Rider', 'Stride', 'Rubaru' and 'Millennium Flight Fantasy'.

Indian Navy band played 'Rashtriya Pratham', 'Nishak Nishpad', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Spread the Light of Freedom', 'Rhythm of the Reef' and 'Jai Bharati'.

The Indian Army band played 'Veer Sapoot', 'Taqat Watan', 'Mera Yuva Bharat', 'Dhruv' and 'Faulad Ka Jigar'.

The Massed Bands also played the tunes 'Priyam Bharatam', 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' and 'Drummers Call'.

The event came to a close with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan se Acha' to be played by the Buglers.

As the ceremony ended, the majestic backdrop of a setting sun over the Raisina Hill at the iconic Vijay Chowk, slowly transformed into varied shades of light coming from the illuminated North Block and South Block.

The audience appeared spell-bound in the evening moment, having earlier witnessed immaculately turned out soldiers with perfectly tuned musical instruments and marching in different formations at varied pace.

Many among the gathering captured the moment on their phones to show it with pride later to their family members and friends.

Commander Manoj Sebastian was the principal conductor of the ceremony. 

The bands of armed forces and CAPFs played 30 Indian tunes.

The ceremony was attended several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Modi later briefly walked towards the gathering and waved to the people present.

'Beating Retreat' marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.

Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.   -- ANI
