Picture that shows why the Kumbh stampede happened





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said earlier today that some devotees were "seriously injured".





The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, he said.





"Between 1 am to 2 am, at the akhara route where arrangements were made for the Amrit Snan of the akharas, some devotees crossed over the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to hospital where treatment was promptly ensured, he said after a high-level meeting in Lucknow. Around 2 am, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the continuous chants of mantras and shlokas echoing from loudspeakers across the Kumbh Mela area.

The picture that shows exactly why the stampede at the Kumbh Mela happened in the early hours today.