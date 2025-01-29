RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi speaks with Yogi over Maha Kumbh stampede

January 29, 2025  08:13
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at the Maha Kumbh in a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident and called for immediate support measures.
   
Modi is continuously monitoring the situation and has spoken to Adityanath twice so far, official sources said.
 
"PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures," an official said.  
 
Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.
 
In view of the incident, the Akharas called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya, even as devotees in large numbers continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't go to Sangam Nose, take bath at...: UP CM
LIVE! Don't go to Sangam Nose, take bath at...: UP CM

Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared
Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared

A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in India has left several people injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims converged for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in...

Kumbh Mela: Amrit Snan called off after near-stampede
Kumbh Mela: Amrit Snan called off after near-stampede

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced that seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan due to a stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. The incident resulted in...

ISRO's 100th Mission Lifts Off In Style
ISRO's 100th Mission Lifts Off In Style

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its 100th mission on Wednesday, with a GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-02.

PIX: England outplay India to stay alive
PIX: England outplay India to stay alive

IMAGES from the 3rd T20I between India and England in Rajkot on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances