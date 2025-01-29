Modi condoles Kumbh stampede: I'm in touch with Yogi





A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying some devotees were "seriously injured". The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, he said.





PM Modi condoles Maha Kumbh stampede. "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogiji and I am constantly in touch with the state government."