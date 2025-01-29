RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi condoles Kumbh stampede: I'm in touch with Yogi

January 29, 2025  12:07
image
PM Modi condoles Maha Kumbh stampede. "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogiji and I am constantly in touch with the state government."

A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying some devotees were "seriously injured". The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, he said.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi
Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

LIVE! Dear Kangana: KJo has announced film with Saif's son
LIVE! Dear Kangana: KJo has announced film with Saif's son

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'
LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'

Foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan has said that the recent disengagement of troops with China in eastern Ladakh has given a small opening to India, but the "big issues" remain. He also stressed the importance of strengthening India's...

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances