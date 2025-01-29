RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Minor girl found alone at railway station; probe indicates rape

January 29, 2025  10:01
Pic: Wikipedia
Pic: Wikipedia
A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said on Wednesday. 

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case in this connection and search is on for the culprits and her family, they said. The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday. 

The police personnel on patrolling duty enquired with her, but she could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family, senior police inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI. The girl was then taken for a medical test which indicated she had been raped, he said, adding the minor could not provide any information about the offence. 

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all). Efforts were on to identify the victim, her family and to nab the culprits, the official said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Situation at Prayagraj under control: Yogi
LIVE! Situation at Prayagraj under control: Yogi

Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared
Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared

A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in India has left several people injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims converged for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in...

'Omar Abdullah Has Become BJP Mouthpiece'
'Omar Abdullah Has Become BJP Mouthpiece'

'Omar Abdullah presented Delhi as a villain in front of the people of Jammu Kashmir before elections and now is shaking hands with them.'

Trump admin freezes $50 mn fund for condoms in Gaza
Trump admin freezes $50 mn fund for condoms in Gaza

DOGE Leader Elon Musk said, "My guess is that a lot of that money ended up in the pockets Hamas, not actually condoms.

Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely
Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely

'If our Budget allows, we may implement both measures -- making income up to Rs 10 lakh tax-free and introducing a 25 per cent slab for income between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances