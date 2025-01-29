Maha Kumbh gears up for 10 cr devotees today

With the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up security and crowd-management systems.



The government will also shower 25 quintals of rose petals using helicopters on the devotees even as it issued an advisory, urging them to treat all ghats as equal to the Sangam and avoid rush, misinformation of any sorts.



The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days. Over 4.80 crore devotees took the snan on Tuesday alone - even more than that of Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti (3.5 crore), the Uttar Pradesh government said.



Security measures have reached unprecedented levels for the day with deployment of personnel at every nook and turn along with installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping eye on the Mela area, spread over several hectares along the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.



While the Mela area has already been declared a no-vehicle zone for the next few days, the Prayagraj administration has also made a fervent appeal to local residents to avoid using four wheelers and opt for two wheelers only if carrying senior citizens to the Sangam.



"Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe," District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.



The Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan) is the grandest and most sacred ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of pilgrims from around the world to the banks of the Triveni Sangam.



The main attraction of the Amrit Snan is the magnificent procession of saints and ascetics from the various akharas.



The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined based on astrological combinations of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers.



Mauni Amavasya falls on the Hindu calendar day of Magh Krishna Amavasya.This is considered the most auspicious date among all the special bathing dates. It is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into 'Amrit'.



Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as the 'Amavasya of the Saints.' The bath on Mauni Amavasya is traditionally performed in silence. -- PTI

