Kumbh stampede caused by mismanagement: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to learn from today's stampede situation and appealed devotees to exercise restraint and patience.





"The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully," he said in a post on X.





He further added, "The government should learn a lesson from today's incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident."



