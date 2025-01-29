RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kumbh stampede: Bengal govt to send team to UP

January 29, 2025  21:57
The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to send a team to Maha Kumbh as it did not receive any information from the Uttar Pradesh administration about the condition of pilgrims from the state following a stampede there, a senior official said in Kolkata.

A team of officials from the Resident Commissioner's office in New Delhi would go to Prayagraj to take stock of the situation, he added.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede in the Sangam area as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

"We are unable to get information about the conditions of those who have gone from our state to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Attempts to get information from the UP government did not yield any result.

"Following this, we have decided to send a team from the office of the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh to understand the situation and condition of the pilgrims from West Bengal," the bureaucrat said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences to the bereaved families.

Banerjee while taking to her X handle stated that her experiences of organising the annual Gangasagar Mela in Bengal warrant 'maximal planning and care' to handle huge assemblies such as the Kumbh.   -- PTI
