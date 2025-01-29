Industry Expects Tax Simplification In Budget: FICCI Survey





Expressing concerns over muted demand in the economy, companies have called for a review of the direct tax structure.





A significant number of companies said that a relook at the slabs and the tax rates is warranted as this could leave more money in the hands of people and spur consumption demand in the economy





The respondents also called for a strong policy push on simplifying the tax regime, incentivising the development of green technologies or renewables and EVs, and easing compliances through digitisation, the FICCI survey said.





-- Ruchika Chitravanshi/Business Standard





A pre-Budget industry survey by FICCI has found that a majority of industry members expect simplification to the tax regime and incentives for green tech and easing compliances through digitisation in the FY26 Budget.