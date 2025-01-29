RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India, Oman Agree To Amend Tax Treaty

January 29, 2025  12:17
image
India and Oman on Tuesday signed an agreement to amend their taxation treaty -- Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) -- in an attempt to align it with 'international standards on cross-border taxation, simplifying tax procedures, and promoting greater cooperation in tax matters'.

DTAA is signed between nations to avoid double taxation and prevent fiscal evasion as far as taxes on income are concerned.

The 'protocol' to amend the tax treaty was signed during Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's two-day visit to Oman. A protocol is typically signed so that countries are able to update DTAA, while ensuring effectiveness of the treaty.

During his visit, Goyal and his counterpart Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef agreed to expedite the discussions for an 'early signing' of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).'The two ministers also exchanged views on a bilateral India-Oman CEPA, which is under advanced stages of negotiations. 

Both ministers agreed to expedite the discussions for an early signing of the CEPA, which will be a new milestone in bilateral trade relations and has the potential to significantly scale up two-way trade and investments,' the commerce department said in a statement.

Formal negotiations for India-Oman CEPA started in November 2023 and were almost finalised early last year before the talks hit a deadlock.

Oman is India's 30th largest trade partner, but the third-largest export destination among the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council countries, after the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Bilateral trade between both countries stood at $8.9 billion in 2023-2024 (FY24). 

-- Shreya Nandi/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi
Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

LIVE! Dear Kangana: KJo has announced film with Saif's son
LIVE! Dear Kangana: KJo has announced film with Saif's son

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'
LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'

Foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan has said that the recent disengagement of troops with China in eastern Ladakh has given a small opening to India, but the "big issues" remain. He also stressed the importance of strengthening India's...

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances