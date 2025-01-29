RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


In constant touch with Yogi, administration: Amit Shah

January 29, 2025  14:24
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his deep sorrow over the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and extended condolences to the families of the victims. In a post on X, Shah mentioned being in regular contact with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and local authorities to monitor the situation. 

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at Maha Kumbh. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The administration is treating the injured in hospitals. I am in constant touch with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the local administration," he said. 

A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones in the incident. "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi said on X. -- ANI
Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll
Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

LIVE! Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam
LIVE! Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam

Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India

Here is a list of some of such major tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years.

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

