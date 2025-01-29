Important honour for Ponniyin Selvan cinematographer Ravi Varman

National Award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman has been invited to be a member of the American Society of Cinematographers, the world's leading cinematographers' organisation.





Ravi Varman is the second Indian cinematographer to receive this prestigious recognition after Santosh Sivan.





In a career spanning over 25 years, Ravi Varman has shot films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.





He has collaborated with Mani Rathnam, Shankar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raj Kumar Hirani, Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali and American filmmaker Dune Adler and shot films like Ponniyin Selvan, Dasavatharam, Vettaiyaadu Vaidyaadu, Barfi, Sanju, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha etc.





Orphaned at age 13 and forced to discontinue his formal education, he moved to Madras, taking on various odd jobs and often sleeping on street pavements.





During these challenges, he found solace and inspiration in an unexpected source: An out-of-focus photograph of his late mother, the only image he had of hers.





This single photograph sparked his fascination for photography.





At 14, when he was toiling as a cleaner in a hotel and with his first income, purchased a camera -- a Zenith TTL 35 mm film-SLR -- without even knowing how to use it.





He entered the film industry at 16 as an office boy, gradually working his way up through various roles and eventually ended up as an assistant cinematographer.





He became an independent cinematographer in 1999, and over the past 25 years, has shot more than 35 films, and has worked with 30 directors.