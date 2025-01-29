Haryana to file case against Kejriwal over Yamuna claim

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said the state government will get a case registered against Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his 'poison in Yamuna' remark, which he dubbed an irresponsible statement aimed at spread panic among people.





"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act's Sections 2 (D) and 54," Goel told reporters in Chandigarh.





The provision which Goel referred to regarding the Act pertains to anyone making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic.





Hitting out at the former Delhi chief minister, Goel accused him of speaking 'such a big lie'.





"What kind of water we give them (to Delhi), all our officers have checked the water being supplied," he said.





Slamming Kejriwal over his remarks that 'poison' is being mixed in the Yamuna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that 'AAP-da people' have turned desperate fearing their defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.





Addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, Modi said, "A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. 'AAP-da' people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat."





"Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" he asked, hitting out at Kejriwal.





He said the people of Delhi, diplomats in the embassies and the judges staying in the national capital drink the same water from Haryana. -- PTI

