Govt asks airlines to moderate Prayagraj airfares

January 29, 2025  20:33
Representational image
Amid persisting concerns over exorbitant airfares for Prayagraj flights, the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday asked airlines to maintain reasonable prices, and sources said the country's largest carrier IndiGo has reduced the fares to Prayagraj in the range of 30-50 per cent. 

The development also comes on a day when Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said airfares for Prayagraj flights are "exorbitantly high" and urged aviation watchdog DGCA to take steps to reduce the prices. 

In the wake of the Kumbh Mela and resultant travel demand, airfares have surged for flights to Prayagraj and the civil aviation ministry had asked airlines to rationalise the ticket prices. 

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Secretary V Vualnam, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, and senior officials met airline representatives regarding Prayagraj flights. 

They reviewed the "adequacy of air connectivity to Prayagraj from across the country while maintaining reasonable fares during the once in 144 years Maha Kumbh Mahotsav", the ministry said in a post on X. 

According to the ministry, regular coordination meetings have been held to provide a seamless and comfortable travel experience for millions of devotees attending the world's largest religious gathering from January 13 to February 26, 2025. 

The sources said IndiGo has reduced the airfares for flights to Prayagraj in the range of 30-50 per cent. There was no comment from the airline. 

Air ticket prices are deregulated in the country and there is no cap or floor for the fares.
