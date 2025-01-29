RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govind Pansare's killing: HC grants bail to six accused

January 29, 2025  15:14
image
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to six accused in the case of killing of rationalist and author Govind Pansare in 2015, on the ground of long incarceration. 

A single bench of Justice A S Kilor allowed the bail pleas of the six accused - Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane and Vasudev Suryavanshi. They were arrested on different dates between 2018 and 2019, and are in jail since then. 

"I am allowing the bail pleas of the six accused on account of long incarceration," Justice Kilor said. He also said he would hear separately the bail plea filed by another accused -- Virendrasinh Tawade. Pansare (82) was shot in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on February 16, 2015, and he succumbed to his injuries on February 20. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Marriage between Hindus can't dissolved in a year: HC
LIVE! Marriage between Hindus can't dissolved in a year: HC

Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes
Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes

The Amrit snan was originally scheduled in the early hours of the day but was postponed following the stampede.

Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll
Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India

Here is a list of some of such major tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years.

Thousands heading to Kumbh Mela stuck at MP border
Thousands heading to Kumbh Mela stuck at MP border

Thousands of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, were stranded on the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to massive crowds. The Madhya Pradesh government provided food and...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances