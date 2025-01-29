Govind Pansare's killing: HC grants bail to six accused





A single bench of Justice A S Kilor allowed the bail pleas of the six accused - Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane and Vasudev Suryavanshi. They were arrested on different dates between 2018 and 2019, and are in jail since then.





"I am allowing the bail pleas of the six accused on account of long incarceration," Justice Kilor said. He also said he would hear separately the bail plea filed by another accused -- Virendrasinh Tawade. Pansare (82) was shot in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on February 16, 2015, and he succumbed to his injuries on February 20. -- PTI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to six accused in the case of killing of rationalist and author Govind Pansare in 2015, on the ground of long incarceration.