RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Fresh talks on creation of 7 Manipur districts tomorrow

January 29, 2025  18:49
image
A fresh round of tripartite meetings on the creation of seven districts in Manipur will be held in Senapati district on Thursday, an official said here.

Those districts were created in 2016 by the then Congress government led by O Ibobi Singh amid opposition from the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Naga tribes in Manipur.

"The next round of talks among the central government, the state government and the United Naga Council will be held tomorrow in Senapati," the official said on Wednesday.

The UNC has been opposing the creation of the new districts, asserting that those districts encroached upon the ancestral land of the Nagas. The Congress government had then said that the move was aimed at administrative convenience.

The last round of tripartite talks, held in November last year, did not yield any result. 

"Representatives of the government of Manipur expressed inability to present a concrete proposal in view of certain difficulties. However, UNC expressed strong exceptions over non-submission of a concrete proposal and insisted that it be submitted in the next rounds of talks," a joint statement issued after that meeting said.

Those seven new districts were formed by dividing the total nine existed at that time.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 30 dead, 60 injured in Kumbh stampede: UP DIG
LIVE! 30 dead, 60 injured in Kumbh stampede: UP DIG

Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'

A stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday morning resulted in several deaths and injuries as devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Eyewitness accounts describe a sudden surge of pilgrims,...

Beed sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde offers to resign
Beed sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde offers to resign

Amid opposition call for his resignation over the Beed sarpanch murder case, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday said he is ready to quit if asked by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Pak girl killed by father, uncle for making TikTok videos
Pak girl killed by father, uncle for making TikTok videos

A 15-year-old girl born and raised in the US was killed by her father and uncle in Pakistan's Balochistan province for making TikTok videos. The police have arrested both accused, who confessed to the "honour killing." The family had...

India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games
India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games

The IOA president maintained the conference will serve as a platform where global expertise meets Indian innovation through discussion on urban transformation, technological advancements, sustainability and inclusive governance.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances