Don't go to Sangam Nose, instead take dip at...: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose following a stampede-like incident at Maha Kumbh in





"Devotees who have come to Prayagraj, take a dip at the Ganga ghat nearest to you, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. Do not pay any attention to any rumours," he siad in a post.





Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.