Devotees climbed over barricades: Yogi on Kumbh stampede

"Between 1 am to 2 am, at the akhara route where arrangements were made for the Amrit Snan of the akharas, some devotees crossed over the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to hospital where treatment was promptly ensured, he said after a high-level meeting in Lucknow.





Adityanath also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda had called him up since morning to take stock of the situation. He added that a consensus has been reached with the akharas that they would take the holy dip only after the crowd pressure has decreased at the ghats.





"I have personally spoken to Akahara Parishad heads and other seers, including Maha Mandaleshwars and the respected saints have politely agreed to let devotees take the dip and only after the crowd pressure decreases they will take the dip," the CM said. "Our first priority is to ensure safety of devotees," he said, adding "the situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd pressure is still there".





Adityanath appealed to people to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose.





Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana earlier said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured".





Around 2 am, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the continuous chants of mantras and shlokas echoing from loudspeakers across the Kumbh Mela area. -- PTI

