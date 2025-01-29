RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Despite stampede 4.24 cr pilgrims take Amrit Snan

January 29, 2025  13:27
The aftermath of the stampede
The aftermath of the stampede
Saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. As of 12 pm today, about 4.24 crore devotees have taken a holy dip. 

The total number of devotees who have taken a holy dip till today has crossed 20 crores. 

On the second 'Amrit snan' at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh, a sadhu says, "Everyone should take holy dip in river Ganga on this pious occasion. Some unfortunate incidents happened but everyone should remain healthy." 

After 'Amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara says, "Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in small numbers."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Despite stampede 4.24 cr pilgrims take Amrit Snan
LIVE! Despite stampede 4.24 cr pilgrims take Amrit Snan

Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi
Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'
LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'

Foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan has said that the recent disengagement of troops with China in eastern Ladakh has given a small opening to India, but the "big issues" remain. He also stressed the importance of strengthening India's...

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances