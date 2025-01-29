Despite stampede 4.24 cr pilgrims take Amrit Snan





The total number of devotees who have taken a holy dip till today has crossed 20 crores.





On the second 'Amrit snan' at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh, a sadhu says, "Everyone should take holy dip in river Ganga on this pious occasion. Some unfortunate incidents happened but everyone should remain healthy."





After 'Amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara says, "Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in small numbers."

Saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. As of 12 pm today, about 4.24 crore devotees have taken a holy dip.