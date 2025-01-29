RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi Police seizes vehicle labelled 'Punjab govt' with cash, liquor, AAP pamphlets

January 29, 2025  23:26
image
Delhi Police registered a case after a vehicle labelled 'Punjab government' was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets, an official said.

The vehicle bearing a Punjab number plate was caught by the Flying Squad team in the New Delhi district, the official said.

The Flying Squad attends to all Model Code of Conduct violations and all complaints of threat, intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and ammunition and large sums of cash to bribe voters.

"Upon searching, we discovered cash, multiple liquor bottles, and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets inside the vehicle," said Delhi Police in a statement. 

Officials have initiated legal proceedings, and a case is being registered at Tilak Marg police station accordingly.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a statement, expressed shock over the incident.

He said Rs 10 lakh cash, liquor and AAP election material was recovered from a Punjab government car in Delhi.

"Till now, we thought Arvind Kejriwal institutionalised corruption in Delhi government, polluted Yamuna and Delhi's air but today we understand that he has polluted Delhi's political system too," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said he doesn't remember a single incident of recovery of such a huge amount of cash and liquor in 35 years of public life.  -- PTI
