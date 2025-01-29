RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dad, uncle shoot Pak teen for making TikTok videos

January 29, 2025  16:19
A 15-year-old girl born and raised in the US has been killed by her father and uncle in the Balochistan province of Pakistan for making TikTok videos, police said on Wednesday. 

The police have arrested both the accused who have confessed to the "honour killing" after the girl and her family arrived in Quetta on January 15. The father said he had told his daughter to stop making videos on TikTok but she refused to listen. So he and his brother-in-law decided to kill her while they were visiting their home town Quetta, senior police official Abad Baloch said. 

The official said the accused initially claimed the girl was hit by stray bullets during an aerial firing outside their home and rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. 

The family has been living in the USA for the last 28 years and the girl was born and raised there. This was her first visit to her ancestral home, Baloch said. -- PTI
