RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Court grants 5 days custody parole to Feb 2020 riots accused

January 29, 2025  16:23
53 people were killed in the Delhi riots
53 people were killed in the Delhi riots
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted five days custody parole to February 2020 riots accused Shafa ur Rehman to contest and campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections. 

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai who was hearing Rehman's interim bail plea for four weeks, directed his release from January 30 to February 3 for 12 hours each day upon a deposit of Rs 2.07 lakh as security expenses. 

"Although the present case and the case in which the co-accused Mohammad Tahir Hussain has been granted custody parole by the Supreme Court are altogether different, still when the Supreme Court has declined the interim bail of the co-accused and only granted custody parole to him, this court should also follow the same, the court said. Rehman, contesting on a AIMIM ticket, was further ordered not to comment on his pending cases in his campaign, speech or press conferences. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Marriage between Hindus can't dissolved in a year: HC
LIVE! Marriage between Hindus can't dissolved in a year: HC

Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes
Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes

The Amrit snan was originally scheduled in the early hours of the day but was postponed following the stampede.

Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll
Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India

Here is a list of some of such major tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years.

Thousands heading to Kumbh Mela stuck at MP border
Thousands heading to Kumbh Mela stuck at MP border

Thousands of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, were stranded on the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to massive crowds. The Madhya Pradesh government provided food and...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances