RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong slams Centre, Yogi govt for 'half-baked' Kumbh arrangements

January 29, 2025  09:40
image
The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over the "stampede-like" situation at the Sangam, demanding that the Maha Kumbh management be handed over to a better administrator than Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the movement of VVIPs there be stopped. 

Multiple casualties were feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said. In view of the incident, the akharas called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya, even as devotees in large numbers continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the news of "many people losing their lives" and many people getting injured due to the stampede on the banks of the Tirthraj Sangam during the Maha Kumbh is extremely heartbreaking. "Our deepest condolences to the families of the devotees and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Situation at Prayagraj under control: Yogi
LIVE! Situation at Prayagraj under control: Yogi

Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared
Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared

A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in India has left several people injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims converged for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in...

'Omar Abdullah Has Become BJP Mouthpiece'
'Omar Abdullah Has Become BJP Mouthpiece'

'Omar Abdullah presented Delhi as a villain in front of the people of Jammu Kashmir before elections and now is shaking hands with them.'

Trump admin freezes $50 mn fund for condoms in Gaza
Trump admin freezes $50 mn fund for condoms in Gaza

DOGE Leader Elon Musk said, "My guess is that a lot of that money ended up in the pockets Hamas, not actually condoms.

Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely
Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely

'If our Budget allows, we may implement both measures -- making income up to Rs 10 lakh tax-free and introducing a 25 per cent slab for income between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances