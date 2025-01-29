RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong releases manifesto for Delhi polls, promises caste census

January 29, 2025  13:45
image
Days before the Delhi polls, the Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the capital.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto, which has been divided into 22 focus areas, was unveiled by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav. He was flanked by Congress communications incharge Jairam Ramesh.

The manifesto also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth. The party also proposed to launch 100 Indira canteens across the city that would offer meals at Rs 5.

Ramesh targeted the BJP-led central government and AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution and said both of them have failed to tackle the crisis.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll
Many killed in Kumbh stampede, but UP govt mum on toll

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

LIVE! Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam
LIVE! Thousands of Kumbh devotees stuck in mega traffic jam

Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India
Maha Kumbh horror: A look at major stampedes in India

Here is a list of some of such major tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years.

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances