RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Baba Siddique murder: Warrant issued against Anmol Bishnoi, two others

January 29, 2025  21:09
Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Anmol Bishnoi and two other wanted accused in the Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique murder case.

The special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), B D Shelke, said in his order that the court believes the 'wanted accused Bishnoi has absconded or he will not obey the summons'.

Hence, a standing non-bailable warrant is required to be issued against him to secure his presence, the judge said.

The court made similar observations while issuing NBWs against absconding accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammad Yasin Akhtar.

The judge noted that the court has already issued a request for deportation of Anmol Bishnoi to a competent authority in the United States in a case pertaining to the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April 2024.

The police have filed a chargesheet against 26 arrested accused in connection with the October 12 murder of Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister. 

Anmol Bishnoi (suspected to be in the US or Canada), Lonkar and Akhtar were shown as wanted accused in the case.

Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

All the arrested accused have been booked under the stringent MCOCA, and are currently in judicial custody.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP minister calls Kumbh stampede a 'minor incident'
LIVE! UP minister calls Kumbh stampede a 'minor incident'

30 killed in stampede amid rush of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh
30 killed in stampede amid rush of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early on Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious...

Haryana court summons Kejriwal over Yamuna poisoning claim
Haryana court summons Kejriwal over Yamuna poisoning claim

A court in Haryana's Sonipat has summoned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint over his claim that the BJP-ruled state was mixing "poison in the Yamuna" river. The court issued the notice after a complaint was filed...

Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'

A stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday morning resulted in several deaths and injuries as devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Eyewitness accounts describe a sudden surge of pilgrims,...

Bengal prof's 'marriage' to student in classroom sparks probe
Bengal prof's 'marriage' to student in classroom sparks probe

Viral videos of a senior female professor getting 'married' to a student in the classroom at a state-run university in West Bengal triggered a furore, following which an inquiry was ordered on Wednesday, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances