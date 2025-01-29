RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Assam woman raped in front of kids, acid poured

January 29, 2025  23:04
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in front of her two children, following which acid was poured on her, police said on Wednesday.

The horrific incident happened in the Dholai police station area in Assam's Cachar district, they said.

The accused, a 28-year-old driver, is a neighbour of the family.

He barged into their house, raped her in front of her two children, poured acid on her and escaped, police said.

After returning home, the husband found his wife's hands and legs tied.

The incident happened on January 22 and a case was filed the next day, police said.

The woman was admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, and her condition was stated to be critical.

A search was underway for the accused who has been on the run since the day of the incident, police said.   -- PTI
