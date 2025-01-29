RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Amrit Snan' to resume at Kumbh Mela

January 29, 2025  09:33
image
President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri has said that the Akharas will resume their 'snan' today, adding that they are in continuous contact with the Mela administration. 

"Our snan was postponed in the morning after a massive crowd gathered at the ghats. We tried to postpone our snan. Now that the crowd has reduced and the ghats meant for our snan are being vacated, so it seems that all Akharas will be able to do snan today... We all, our all Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Naga Sadhus and devotees will take a holy dip today," he told ANI.

Puri further stated that the Akharas would also carry out their procession but on a smaller scale. He also said that they can even take a Holy Dip at night. 
 
"Our processions will be carried out as usual according to our tradition but will be at a smaller scale. We are in regular contact with the Mela administration. We have a lot of time and we are in no hurry. We can do snan even at night as it is Mauni Amawashya today," he added.
 
 After the stampede like situation erupted in Mahakumbh, the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad claimed that the incident occurred after "spread of misinformation". 
 
"In the morning, misinformation was spread to create fear in the minds of people. And they succeeded. In the morning when we talked to everyone we found that the reality was different and a lot of rumours were spread. I want to urge people to not run towards Sangam and take a dip wherever they find Ganga ji." he stated. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Situation at Prayagraj under control: Yogi
LIVE! Situation at Prayagraj under control: Yogi

Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared
Stampede at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, casualties feared

A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in India has left several people injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims converged for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in...

'Omar Abdullah Has Become BJP Mouthpiece'
'Omar Abdullah Has Become BJP Mouthpiece'

'Omar Abdullah presented Delhi as a villain in front of the people of Jammu Kashmir before elections and now is shaking hands with them.'

Trump admin freezes $50 mn fund for condoms in Gaza
Trump admin freezes $50 mn fund for condoms in Gaza

DOGE Leader Elon Musk said, "My guess is that a lot of that money ended up in the pockets Hamas, not actually condoms.

Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely
Budget: 25% I-T Slab, Higher Rebate Likely

'If our Budget allows, we may implement both measures -- making income up to Rs 10 lakh tax-free and introducing a 25 per cent slab for income between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances