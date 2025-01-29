'Amrit Snan' to resume at Kumbh Mela

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri has said that the Akharas will resume their 'snan' today, adding that they are in continuous contact with the Mela administration.





"Our snan was postponed in the morning after a massive crowd gathered at the ghats. We tried to postpone our snan. Now that the crowd has reduced and the ghats meant for our snan are being vacated, so it seems that all Akharas will be able to do snan today... We all, our all Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Naga Sadhus and devotees will take a holy dip today," he told ANI.





Puri further stated that the Akharas would also carry out their procession but on a smaller scale. He also said that they can even take a Holy Dip at night.

"Our processions will be carried out as usual according to our tradition but will be at a smaller scale. We are in regular contact with the Mela administration. We have a lot of time and we are in no hurry. We can do snan even at night as it is Mauni Amawashya today," he added.

After the stampede like situation erupted in Mahakumbh, the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad claimed that the incident occurred after "spread of misinformation".

"In the morning, misinformation was spread to create fear in the minds of people. And they succeeded. In the morning when we talked to everyone we found that the reality was different and a lot of rumours were spread. I want to urge people to not run towards Sangam and take a dip wherever they find Ganga ji." he stated.