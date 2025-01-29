RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes

January 29, 2025  15:24

Amrit snan, the traditional bathing ritual of akharas that was deferred due to stampede at Maha Kumbh, resumes. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara says, "We thought that the devotees should not face difficulties because of us and we postponed our Snan. As the situation is now under control, we have come to take the dip. All the Akharas are together going to take the dip. My message is that India should be united and we should not divide on the basis of castes. We are Hindus, we are Sanatanis."
