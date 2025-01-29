RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


30 dead, 60 injured in Kumbh stampede: UP DIG

January 29, 2025  18:58
At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. 

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference in Prayagraj in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured.   -- PTI
30 dead, 60 injured in Kumbh stampede: UP DIG
