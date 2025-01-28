RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Wife weeps to mom of abuse by husband, hangs herself

January 28, 2025  16:05
Representational image
A 24-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide after making a emotional video call to her parents where she recounted harassment and abuse by her husband, police said on Tuesday.

Following the incident on January 24, the police have registered a case against her 32-year-old husband on charges of abetment to suicide, they said. The woman, resident of Old Bagadganj area in Nagpur, got married on June 7 last year. Soon after the marriage, her husband allegedly began abusing and torturing her. 

He also restricted her communication with her parents, an official from Lakadganj police station said. At around 10.45 am on January 24, the woman made an emotional video call to her 52-year-old mother, who lives at Jai Durga Nagar in Pardi area, and shared with her details of harassment and torture by husband. Her mother tried to console her during the conversation, the official said. 

Later, at around 11 pm the same day, the woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home, he said. 

The police have registered a case against her husband under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 85 (whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty), the official said. A probe is on into the case, the police added. -- PTI
