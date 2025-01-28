US urges nations to take back illegal immigrants

Petro's denial of these flights jeopardised the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, Trump said. -- PTI





IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo/Reuters



The Trump administration on Monday said that it is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner.President Donald Trump has 'made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of', Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a strongly worded statement."It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner," Rubio said, a day after confrontation with Colombia on the issue of taking back illegal immigrants from the US."Colombian President (Gustavo) Petro had authorised flights and provided all needed authorisations and then cancelled his authorisation when the planes were in the air," he said."As demonstrated by today's actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America's border security."On Sunday, Colombian President Petro denied entry to US military planes carrying Colombian migrants.'The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory,' Petro said on X, a move that angered Trump.'I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia's Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people,' an outraged Trump said on Truth Social, a media platform owned by him.