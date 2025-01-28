RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump vows tariffs on nations that 'harm' US; names India

January 28, 2025  08:28
image
The United States will impose tariffs on the countries that "harm" America, President Donald Trump has said, as he named China, India and Brazil as high-tariff countries. 
 
"We're going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us. Well, they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good," Trump told House Republicans at a Florida retreat on Monday, the first after he became the president for the second term last week.
 
"Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker, and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So we're not going to let that happen any longer because we're going to put America first," he said.
 
He said that the US will establish a "very fair system where money is going to come into our coffers and America is going to be very rich again", adding that it will happen "very quickly". 
 
Trump underscored that it was time for the US to return to the system that made it "richer and more powerful than ever before."
 
Referring to his inaugural speech last week, Trump said: "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich foreign nations, we should be tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens."
 
"Under the American first economic model, as tariffs on other countries go up, taxes on American workers and businesses will come down and massive numbers of jobs and factories will come home," he said.
 
Earlier, Trump has already talked about slapping "100 per cent tariffs" on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India as well.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India will do the right thing on immigrants: Trump
LIVE! India will do the right thing on immigrants: Trump

India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights
India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights

India and China on Monday decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as the two sides agreed to take certain people-centric steps to 'stabilise and rebuild' ties.

Infosys co-founder booked under SC/ST Act
Infosys co-founder booked under SC/ST Act

A case was registered against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram and 16 others under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act. The case was filed based on the directions of the 71st city civil...

'Wife seeking Rs 20 lakh alimony': Man ends life
'Wife seeking Rs 20 lakh alimony': Man ends life

A 40-year-old man died by suicide at his home in Hubballi, Karnataka, allegedly due to harassment by his wife. The victim, Petaru Gollapalli, left a suicide note blaming his wife for his death and alleging she wanted him dead. The couple...

Kambli's Wife Makes Big Revelation
Kambli's Wife Makes Big Revelation

Kambli has been suffering from several illnesses in the recent past and he had to be admitted to the hospital where he was diagnosed with brain clots.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances